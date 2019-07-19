|
|
Golatke Jr., Jack H. Of Wauwatosa. Passed away comfortably at home on July 16, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of Dolly. Beloved father of Traci (Mark) Wright, John (Kim) Zangerle, Jack III (Kelly), Angela (Jeff) Jiracek, and Julee (Mike) Geiger. Obnoxiously proud "Poppy" of 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by his beloved sister Susie Saffell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (10121 W. North Av., Wauwatosa) on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 1:00PM until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019