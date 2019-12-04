Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd.
Cedarburg, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd.
Cedarburg, WI
Jack J. Neuswanger


1928 - 2019
Jack J. Neuswanger Notice
Jack J. Neuswanger

Cedarburg, WI - 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Tremont, Illinois to John and Lucille (nee Osterman) Neuswanger on May 17, 1928. Jack married Joan Eastwood on October 24, 1953. He is survived by his wife, three children and numerous grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church (W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd. Cedarburg, WI 53012). Visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 11AM until the time of service. Jack will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
