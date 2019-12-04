|
|
Jack J. Neuswanger
Cedarburg, WI - 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Tremont, Illinois to John and Lucille (nee Osterman) Neuswanger on May 17, 1928. Jack married Joan Eastwood on October 24, 1953. He is survived by his wife, three children and numerous grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church (W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd. Cedarburg, WI 53012). Visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 11AM until the time of service. Jack will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019