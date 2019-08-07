Services
Curtin, Jack L. Passed away August 3, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Lindsey Glass. Beloved father of Jim (Pam), the late Glenn, and Charlene (Roy) Risser. Former husband of Doris Curtin. Special thanks to Jack's devoted friend Kathy Mueller for her loving care and devotion through out the years. Further survived by 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Jack retired from General Electric after 41 years, he enjoyed fishing, became an accomplished woodworker, and visited every major league baseball stadium in the country. Jack was also an avid fan of the Brewers and Packers and also was affectionately known as the "mayor" of the neighborhood. In accordance to Jack's wishes no funeral services are to be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
