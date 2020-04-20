|
|
Jack M. Mueller
Found eternal peace on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 59 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Brother of Colleen (Eric) Krueger, and proud uncle of Seth Krueger.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Colleen Mueller.
Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends…and special friends Julia, Roger, and Erin.
Jack was a very proud United States Navy Veteran stationed in San Diego, CA serving on the USS Hull and the USS Dixon from 1981- early 1986. After the Navy, Jack worked hard and earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of WI-Milwaukee .
Jack loved Classic Rock music, discussing politics and other issues of the day, traveling, and the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman, he especially loved and looked forward to hunting and fishing seasons.
Due to the current health crisis, a service will be held at a later date. Burial with Military Honors will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at a later date
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin organization, as Jack loved his fellow Veterans.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020