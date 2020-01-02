|
Jack Moeller
Oak Creek - Moeller, Jack L. was called home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 age 87 years. Husband of Ethel (nee Miller) for 52 years. Loving father of Craig (Wendy) and Julie Vokes. Proud grandpa of Jake (Kayla), Mike (Ali) Vokes, Amber Vokes and Cassie Moeller. Brother of Audrey Ratz and Gary (Sue) Moeller. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 4 at the Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 2:45 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Military Honors to follow. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Jack was a Air Force Veteran during the Korean Conflict and retiree of Allen-Bradley.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020