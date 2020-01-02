Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Funeral Home
Jack Moeller Notice
Jack Moeller

Oak Creek - Moeller, Jack L. was called home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 age 87 years. Husband of Ethel (nee Miller) for 52 years. Loving father of Craig (Wendy) and Julie Vokes. Proud grandpa of Jake (Kayla), Mike (Ali) Vokes, Amber Vokes and Cassie Moeller. Brother of Audrey Ratz and Gary (Sue) Moeller. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, January 4 at the Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 2:45 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Military Honors to follow. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Jack was a Air Force Veteran during the Korean Conflict and retiree of Allen-Bradley.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
jsonline