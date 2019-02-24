Services
Jack P. Woerfel

Jack P. Woerfel Notice
Woerfel, Jack P. Passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the age of 71. Loving and cherished brother of Charmaine (Frank) Metzinger. Incredibly loved and respected uncle of Mark (Debbie) Metzinger and Dawn (Doug) Chase. Great-uncle of Joe Metzinger, Brandon and Briana Buelow and great-great uncle of 2 nieces. Jack is also survived by his beloved pet Jethro, many friends and his entire "Benno's" family. Jack was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a US Postal employee for over 30 years. A sincere thank you to the entire ICU Staff at Aurora West Allis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, from 10 AM until time of Prayer Service at 12 PM. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wisconsin Humane Society-Milwaukee Campus would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
