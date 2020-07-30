1/1
Jack R. Caspary
Jack R. Caspary

Muskego - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jack Caspary, of Muskego, on July 24th. Preceded in death by his parents, John & Florence Caspary. Survived and dearly loved by Nancy Claas, her daughter Kelli (Todd) Krcma and family, and sisters Joan (Jerry) Roehsner and Jeanne (Joe) Raab. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Jack graduated from Marquette University and was a proud and avid supporter of MU basketball and the Packers. A visitation will be held on Wednesday August 5th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday August 6th at St. Leonard Parish, W173S7743 Westwood Drive, Muskego, 53150 at 10 am. If desired, donations in Jack's memory made to St. Leonard Parish, MU Basketball or charity of your choice are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Parish
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
