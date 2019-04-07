Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Jack R. (JRH) Hattery

Hattery, Jack R. (JRH) Of Greenfield, Found peace on April 3, 2019 at the age of 66. He was welcomed home by his late mother, Lilli Hattery Rasmussen, and his brother's, Timothy and Guy. He is survived by his beloved soulmate Carol Ostrenga, and his loving sister Lillian Hattery, and Joseph. Dear uncle of Sabrina Hattery and great-uncle of Lilli and Violet Hattery. Further survived by many friends. Jack proudly served in the US Army in the 101st Airborne Unit. Following Jack's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
