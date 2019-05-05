Services
Sorcic, Jack R. 90, of West Allis, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. His adoring wife, Marilyn (nee Hewett) Sorcic, and loving daughter, Laurie (nee Sorcic) Balde, were by his side as he joined his youngest daughter, Patricia Sorcic, in Heaven. Jack is survived by his sister Elsie Mae (Kenneth) Arenz, brothers-in-law Ralph and Jim Hewett, sister-in-law Judith Hewett and Karen Hewett, granddaughters Amanda (nee Balde) Sipin and Lisa (nee Balde) Vanaria, grandsons-in-law Richard Sipin and James Vanaria, and great-grandsons Jackson and Oliver. Jack worked for the City of West Allis for 20 years before a 20-year tenure at the American Bowling Congress in Greendale, Wis. In retirement, Jack enjoyed winters in Arizona with Marilyn, golfing, taking long walks and building friendships. A man of faith who could make anyone laugh, Jack was treasured by his family. Visitation will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7821 W. Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI, on Monday, May 6, 2019, 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Parkinson Association or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
