Jack T. Nehmer Sr.
Found peace on November 5, 2020, at the age of 79 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginger" Nehmer, 5 children; Jack, Jill, Julie, Jim, and Joe, and their families. Jack retired as a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department after 34 years of loyal service. Please join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St James Catholic Church, 315 N. Main St., Neshkoro, WI, on the morning of Friday, November 13. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. Please refer to the Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home website for further details: https://www.wachholzandsons.com/
.