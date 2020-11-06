Jack W. ZaderNew Berlin - Passed away peacefully November 3rd at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Charlotte Zader. Preceded in death by his daughter Jeri, parents Jack and Esther, brother Robert and sisters Beverly, Dorothy, Hilda, Sandy, and Shirley. Jack was a loving father to John (Gina) and Jackie and Jac (Chong). A very proud grandpa to Kaley, Brooke, Skylar, Jordyn, Rayen, and Jax. Jack is survived by his sisters Denise (Ben), Suzanne, and Tina (Doug), sister-in-law Sandy (Bob). Also survived by nieces, nephews, and countless friends.Jack lived life to the fullest and there was not a party or festival he didn't enjoy. His family and friends will miss his zest for life and sense of humor.Celebration of Life to be held in the summer of 2021."Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."