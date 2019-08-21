|
|
Hess, Jackie Lee At Rest August 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband and long-time friend of Cindy (nee Moritz). Beloved dad of Debbie (Tim), Tina (Paul), Lori (John), the late Cale, Jeff (Michelle), Jamin (Lexi), Kristi, and Ben. Loving grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Mary (Richard) and Patricia. Loving nephew of Uncle Jim. Also loved by many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24th, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Memorial service at 3:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019