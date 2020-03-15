|
|
Jacklyn A. Kohlmeier
(Nee Hansen) March 13, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Rev. William G. Kohlmeier. Dear mother of Daniel (Sara) Kohlmeier, David (Joanne) Kohlmeier and James (Laura) Kohlmeier. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sister of Jerry (Diane) Hansen. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, March 19 at Harder Funeral Home from 5:00 PM, until the time of Service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Member of Berea Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020