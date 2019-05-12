|
Lanterman, Jackson Walker Jackson Walker Lanterman found peace and rest on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. Beloved son of Tracie Whittet Lanterman of Shorewood, Wisconsin and Robert Lanterman of Columbine Valley, Colorado, Walker was born in New York City on March 27th, 1995. He is survived by numerous family members, including grandmothers Gretchen Whittet and Teresa Lanterman, and remembered with great love by friends, those he generously touched, and all who knew him. A memorial service will take place from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, July 19th at Urban Ecology Center, 1500 East Park Place Milwaukee, WI 53211 In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Charles E. Kubly Foundation https://charlesekublyfoundation.org/donate.php
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019