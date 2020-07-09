Jaclyn M. Brockman "JB" "Mrs. Santa Claus"Milwaukee - Born to eternal life at the age of 83 years. Loving wife of Donald Brockman for 48 years. Preceded in death by parents Harvey Wolf and Mildred Wolf (Nee Boylan). Survived by her brother Douglas (Rosalie), nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Also survived by Rick, Ryan, Jonathan & Megan Moze, who were like family, neighbors, Beth & Larry, and Curtis & Jenny who reside across the street whom were especially kind over the many years. Other very dear friends Jim and Paula who befriended us like family and many others from OLOL Church who were so very kind at giving their support for Jaclyn.Jaclyn was a graduate of Mercy High School. The many challenges she faced in her life she met with courage and determination. Jaclyn's amazing smile and friendliness relaxed all other employees of Milwaukee County in the D/A's Office, Child Support Enforcement and Health Care.Jaclyn loved spending time with friends, sharing stories, smiles, and laughter that always left a lasting impression. She loved to read, play table games and cards. Jaclyn and Don literally and physically toured the world and USA while visiting many correspondents.Jaclyn endlessly volunteered herself with serving her church, Our Lady Of Lourdes, as a server, President of Christian Woman, Children's Games Chairman for the Festival for ten years and the waffle booth. Make-A-Wish Foundation of WI 1999-2017 and other volunteer organizations to numerous to mention in her spare time. A sponsorship for a youngster to race in the New Berlin Soap Box Derby was done for over three decades with the Soap Box Car holding "The Patch Man" lettering was a major function each September.Jaclyn and Don loved to dance and when entering a favorite establishment knowing us the band played the Viennese waltz. Yes, there are memories to behold, knowing this wonderful and courageous woman with her loving heart always graciously giving to everyone.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church ( 3722 S. 58th St.). The congregation kindly asks all attending wear a mask and use the east entrance. Mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church or Make-A-Wish Foundation.