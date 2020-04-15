|
|
Jacob "Jake" A. Vnuk
of Grafton, WI. Passed away unexpectedly on Fri Apr. 10, 2020 at the age of 43. He is survived by his daughter Cecilia Jay Ruth Vnuk and her mother Ashleigh Vnuk; parents Martha (Bob) Bonk and (Ret) Col. Richard (Pamela) Vnuk; sister Katie (Benjamin) Vnuk, his significant other Kate Joy, along with other relatives and many friends. For a complete obituary go to www.eernissefuneralhome.com or call (262) 376-9600 for information.The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg,WI, Michael Schramka Associate is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020