Jacob Hayne SchultzMukwonago - Jacob Timothy Hayne SchultzFound peace on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 31 years. Loving soulmate of Amanda Jagielo. Beloved son of Kelly (Barry) Tibbetts and Michael (Marla) Schultz. Cherished grandson of Carl Schultz and the late Donald and the late Marilyn Hayne. Jake will also be loved and missed by his pal Tony, many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his best friend Thor.Jake was a graduate of Mukwonago High School, Class of 2007. He was a Veteran of the US Army, dutifully serving 2 Tours in Iraq.Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 2:00 PM - 3:45 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (on the corner of Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J) Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 4:00 PM.(Please wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to funeral home capacity limitations).Burial on Monday, December 14 at 1:00 PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.