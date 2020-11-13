Jacob P. "Jake" NelsonNovember 8, 2020, age 27. Beloved son of Ray and Kim (nee Grenie) Nelson. Brother of Zachary and Danielle (Christian Gerner). Grandson of Karen and the late Patrick Grenie, the late Ray and the late Anna Nelson. Nephew of Bob Nelson, Tim (CJ) Grenie and Chris Grenie. Special friend of Krista Oelhafen. Loving dog dad to Duke and Oakley. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, November 14 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Ave., from 11:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment Monday, November 16 at 11:00 AM at The Gardens of StoneBank (corner of Hwy K and West Shore Dr.)Jake was a 2012 graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School and 2016 graduate of Concordia University Mequon. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was active in many sports in school, highlighted by being named 2011 All- State Quarterback. Jake was Director of Operations for the Nelson Family Culvers Restaurant Group.Memorials to LCC Canine Comfort Dog Ministry, Culvers VIP Foundation, or Milwaukee Lutheran High School Athletics.