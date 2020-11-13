1/
Jacob P. "Jake" Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob P. "Jake" Nelson

November 8, 2020, age 27. Beloved son of Ray and Kim (nee Grenie) Nelson. Brother of Zachary and Danielle (Christian Gerner). Grandson of Karen and the late Patrick Grenie, the late Ray and the late Anna Nelson. Nephew of Bob Nelson, Tim (CJ) Grenie and Chris Grenie. Special friend of Krista Oelhafen. Loving dog dad to Duke and Oakley. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, November 14 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Ave., from 11:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment Monday, November 16 at 11:00 AM at The Gardens of StoneBank (corner of Hwy K and West Shore Dr.)

Jake was a 2012 graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School and 2016 graduate of Concordia University Mequon. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was active in many sports in school, highlighted by being named 2011 All- State Quarterback. Jake was Director of Operations for the Nelson Family Culvers Restaurant Group.

Memorials to LCC Canine Comfort Dog Ministry, Culvers VIP Foundation, or Milwaukee Lutheran High School Athletics.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
11:00 AM
The Gardens of StoneBank
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 12, 2020
Randy, Kim & family. We are so sorry for the loss of Jake. May God be with you during these trying times! Our thoughts & prayers are with you!
Roger & Rita Hughbanks
Family
November 12, 2020
Randy, Kim & family. We are so sorry for the loss of Jake. May God be with you during these trying times! Our thoughts & prayers are with you!
Roger & Rita Hughbanks
Family
November 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. God's blessings to all of you.
Jule Smith, Fountain Hills, AZ
November 12, 2020
May our Lord wrap his arms around your whole family and give you comfort and strength.
Our deepest sympathy for you all. RIP Jake so honored to have known you. You will be missed but we all will meet again. ❤❤❤❤
John & Nancy Sanderson
Friend
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this heartbreaking time.
Sheri Krueger Dix
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved