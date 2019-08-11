|
|
Sleider, Jacob Passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 27. Son of Scott and Cheryl. Brother of Sarah (Paul), Daniel (Jennifer), Matthew (Mellissa), and Joshua. Loving uncle of Adalyn, Octavia, Skylar, and Penelope. Jacob was very outgoing and enjoyed helping people. He enjoyed the outdoors; especially walking and kayaking. He loved spending time with his family and will be truly missed. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 beginning at 1 PM with a Time of Sharing at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand Avenue Club appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019