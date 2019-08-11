Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Sleider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Sleider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Sleider Notice
Sleider, Jacob Passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 27. Son of Scott and Cheryl. Brother of Sarah (Paul), Daniel (Jennifer), Matthew (Mellissa), and Joshua. Loving uncle of Adalyn, Octavia, Skylar, and Penelope. Jacob was very outgoing and enjoyed helping people. He enjoyed the outdoors; especially walking and kayaking. He loved spending time with his family and will be truly missed. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 beginning at 1 PM with a Time of Sharing at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand Avenue Club appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline