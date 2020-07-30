Jacob Steven Pavletich



Jacob S. Pavletich "Jack" The Villages, FL Found peace on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the age of 83 Son of the late Jacob and Mary Pavletich. Brother of Jim (Debbie) Pavletich, the late Tom (Diane) Pavletich, Mitze (John) Kelser. Beloved Domestic partner for 26 years Joanne Sandretti. Loving father of Jerry (Debbie) Pavletich,James(Sue) and the late Jay Pavletich. Cherished grandpa of Nicole (Sam) Ramirez, Heather( the Late Jaime) Oberdorf,Matthew(Jenny)Pavletich,Carly(Mike)Rosado,Stephaine(Kyle),Kraemer,Steven(Andrea)Pavletich and Maya Pavletich. Further survived by his 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and other family members and friends.Jack resided in the Villages, Florida, of Polo Ridge and enjoyed playing golf with his friends as a leader of the Saturday group and a player of the Tuesday group. Jack also enjoyed bowling and many other sports. He loved to work outside in his yard and doing his yardwork. Jack worked for 20 years with American Roller in sales and retired. Per Jacks request there will be no services held. "It is sad when the People who gave you the Best Memories... Become a Memory"









