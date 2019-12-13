|
|
Jacqlyn R. Schulz
Went home to be with Jesus, December 11, 2019 at age 73. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Kathy Harkonen and Marianne Schulz. Proud grandmother of Ryan and Grant Harkonen. Sister of Joyce (Dan) Pelate and Joanne Lubrich. Aunt of Mandy and Megan Pelate and Beth and Rachael Lubrich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Rd. Brookfield) at 12:00 PM. Visitation at the church 11:00 AM until time of memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019