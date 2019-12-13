Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
Jacqlyn R. Schulz

Jacqlyn R. Schulz Notice
Jacqlyn R. Schulz

Went home to be with Jesus, December 11, 2019 at age 73. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Kathy Harkonen and Marianne Schulz. Proud grandmother of Ryan and Grant Harkonen. Sister of Joyce (Dan) Pelate and Joanne Lubrich. Aunt of Mandy and Megan Pelate and Beth and Rachael Lubrich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Rd. Brookfield) at 12:00 PM. Visitation at the church 11:00 AM until time of memorial service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
