Jacqualine Belter
1944 - 2020
Waukesha - Age 76, died Sat., Sept. 5, 2020. Born in Milwaukee March 31, 1944 to Herman J. and Sylvia (nee Kowalski) Kotarski. On Sept. 24, 1966 she married Florian Belter. Survived by her husband and their children Corey (Denise), Kevin, and Karilyn Belter. Grandchildren Brady, Bryce and Tazia. Niece Lisa, nephews Chris (Tamara) and Darrell Sr., Mancuso. Great-nieces Alyssa, Sophia, Olivia, great-nephews Darrell Jr. and Derek. Brothers-in-law Carl (Dee) and Kenneth (Judi) and sister-in-law Geraldine Belter. Preceded in death by her sister Geraldine (Joseph) Mancuso and brothers-in-law Robert and Richard (Susan) Belter. Visitation at St. Mary Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. Waukesha, 53186 on Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 from 9AM until the 11AM funeral mass. Masks are required in church. Burial is private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 14, 2020.
