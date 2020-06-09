Jacqueline (Puccinelli) Dungar Bertram
Appleton - Jacqueline "Jackie" Dungar Bertram, age 88 of Appleton, passed away on June 6, 2020. Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral mass will be celebrated for Jackie at 10 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020. You are welcome to view the service via Livestream, which can be found on her obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the mass. For more information, a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.