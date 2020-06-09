Jacqueline Dungar (Puccinelli) Bertram
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline (Puccinelli) Dungar Bertram

Appleton - Jacqueline "Jackie" Dungar Bertram, age 88 of Appleton, passed away on June 6, 2020. Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral mass will be celebrated for Jackie at 10 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020. You are welcome to view the service via Livestream, which can be found on her obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the mass. For more information, a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved