Niehaus, Jacqueline E. 'Jackie' passed away on the 28th of June 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on St Patrick's Day, 1947. Her grandfather Dr. Hugo Siekert was so excited to have a granddaughter that he donated stain glass windows for the infants' ward at St. Anthony's hospital in her honor. Jackie grew up in rural Waukesha County with her parents Jack and Lorraine Thomas, brother Bob and maternal grandmother Elisa. She attended Marcy Elementary School where she excelled in math and reading and skipped second grade. She graduated with honors from Menomonee Falls High School. In addition, she was selected to be a model by Marshall Field's College Board because of her appearance and poise. She went on to college at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio majoring in speech and hearing therapy. While there she was chosen to be an Air Force Angel and joined Pi Beta Phi Sorority. It was at Miami that she met her sweetheart William Niehaus who she married in 1968. Immediately thereafter, they attended graduate and law school. Jackie was awarded a traineeship in speech and hearing therapy and earned a master's degree. When Bill completed law school, they entered Air Force active duty living in Montana and Alabama. They finally settled as civilians in Ozaukee County. Jackie loved living in the country and took great pride renovating their stone farmstead and raising horses near the Cedarburg Bog, where they lived for the next 40 years. Jackie served her community in a variety of ways. She was a member of the school board, the Jail Literacy Program, PTA, the Cedarburg Cultural Center and was also a deacon of her church. At the same time, Jackie and Bill owned several businesses in Canada and the US. As a result, they travelled extensively to a wide variety of places including Eastern and Central Asia, East Africa, Europe and Latin America. She also spent many days in Bristol, England helping plan her daughter's wedding and later giving comfort and care during the births of her two granddaughters. Most important she excelled as a loving wife to Bill, mother to Jonathan (Meseret), Emily (Scott) and grandmother to Elise and Millie who share her gentle brown eyes. She also lived with the joy of knowing that another granddaughter, Abigail, would be born this September in Wisconsin. Jackie was a kind, gentle and loving person to many people. We will always love her and miss her so. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rader and staff (Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin) for their ceaseless and compassionate care. A memorial with family and friends from the US, England and Ethiopia is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to help fund the work of Dr. Rick Hodes who provides life-saving surgeries for children in East Africa. Please visit Dr. Hodes' website at https://rickhodes.org/ to learn more about his work and to make a donation. Please check the Eernisse Funeral Home website for pending service information. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE CEDARBURG, WI 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2019