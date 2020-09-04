Jacqueline Florence Kane



Jacqueline Florence Kane was born in DeWitt Iowa and passed away on August 15, 2020. Her family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she attended Pius XI High School.



Jackie played an integral part in the early years of Milwaukee Irish Fest. In addition, she served on the Board of Directors for several years and was one of the initial volunteer scholarship committee members.



After living around the world with her husband John Kelly, she moved to Milwaukee



Jackie worked for PJ Murphy and associates and developed wonderful friendships with her colleagues which she cherished to this day. She went on to be the Executive Director of St. Luke's Heart Plan, Milwaukee.



While Jackie herself, did not wear a military uniform, her sacrifices and support of her husband and daughter for our country most certainly should earn her the title of a 5 star General or Admiral. To both Jack and Colleen, Jackie was their hero.



Through all her accomplishments, laughter and adventures in life, Jackie's greatest JOY was her grandson Ryan Drews. They were best friends, attending many Brewer Games, watching the Packers and the Bucks, College sports, you name it.



She is survived by her Daughter, Colleen Kelly, Grandson Ryan Drews (her whole world), Nieces whom she loved like daughters, her Sister in Law and dear, lifelong friend Margaret Kane (Marty) as well as many loving friends and colleagues.



Jackie's love of gardening will be carried on by her daughter and grandson for many years to come. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or perennial on her behalf.



Condolences may be sent to:



Colleen Kelly and Ryan C/O



Klein and Stangel Funeral Home



1420 22nd St,



Two Rivers, WI 54241









