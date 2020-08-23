1/
Jacqueline H. Naumann
Hales Corners - (nee Neist) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 19, 2020, age 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Mark (Cindy) Naumann and Lynette J. Naumann. Loving grandmother of Taylor, Rebecca and Grace Naumann. Sister of Mary Ann Stahl. Sister-in-law of Richard (Ellen) Naumann. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Graceland Cemetery. Member of Wilson Senior Center and Unity Church adult activities. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
