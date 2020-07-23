1/1
Jacqueline J. Domagalski
Jacqueline J. Domagalski

Hales Corners - (nee Bright) Found peace on July 22, 2020 at age 59. Lovingly survived by her husband Timothy. Beloved mother of Jacob, Jordan (Ali) and the late Megan. Cherished daughter in law of Donald (Kathleen). Dear sister of Barbara (Gerald) Anger, Susan (Matthew) Lewandowski, David (Cherri) Bright and Carol Bright. Also missed by brother and sister in laws. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Patricia Bright.

Jackie was a very special person to her family and many others. She worked for 28 years at Bob Tolkan Buick in the parts department before entering her second calling as a nurse. Jackie was a truly caring and sympathetic person. She loved her patients and her coworkers at the Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Additional visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Polly and Gill Van Dyke Cancer Center.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
