Jacqueline L. Coleman-Rogers
Milwaukee - Age 59 years. Born to eternal life on June 22, 2020. Survived by loving partner, Leland Williams; dear brothers, Marcus Coleman and Martin Mosley; dear sister, Claudia Coleman-Brewer. Reunited with loving parents, Thurston Coleman and Mildred Mosley; sisters, Catherine Coleman and Marcella Coleman. Private services were held. Final Disposition Cremation. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th Street (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.