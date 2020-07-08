1/1
Jacqueline L. Coleman-Rogers
Jacqueline L. Coleman-Rogers

Milwaukee - Age 59 years. Born to eternal life on June 22, 2020. Survived by loving partner, Leland Williams; dear brothers, Marcus Coleman and Martin Mosley; dear sister, Claudia Coleman-Brewer. Reunited with loving parents, Thurston Coleman and Mildred Mosley; sisters, Catherine Coleman and Marcella Coleman. Private services were held. Final Disposition Cremation. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th Street (414) 374-1812




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
