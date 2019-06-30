Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W. Capitol Dr
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W. Capitol Dr
View Map
Laske, Jacqueline (Nee Maro) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 26, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved wife of David for 55 years. Wonderful mother of David (Sherry) Laske, Pastor Jacqueline (Randall) Cook and Daniel (Dr. Jennifer) Laske. Loving and feisty grandmother of Caitlin (Tyler Martin) Cook, Wylie Cook, Tessa Cook and Gabrielle, Jacob, Samuel, and Nicholas Laske. Precious sister of Margaret Maro. Dear sister-in-law of Dolores (the late David) Scrobel, the late Donald (Ive) Laske and Mary Jane (the late Russell) Barczak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church (18255 W. Capitol Dr) 1PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Member of St. Dominic Senior Center and Santa Rosalia Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Dominic Endowment Fund and Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
