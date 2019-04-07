Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Leighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Leighton

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Leighton Notice
Leighton, Jacqueline (Nee Campbell) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, April 4, 2019. Age 55 years. Beloved wife of Michael Leighton. Cherished mother of Dylan. Loving daughter of June and the late Kenneth Campbell. Dear sister of Karen (Dexter) Groves and Susan Campbell. Sister-in-law of Todd Leighton and Dori (Keith) Brucynski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life Gathering Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fox River Christian Church - Waukesha (S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd), 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Employee of Dr. Eileen Langyl Dental Office and member of Fox River Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.