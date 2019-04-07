|
Leighton, Jacqueline (Nee Campbell) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, April 4, 2019. Age 55 years. Beloved wife of Michael Leighton. Cherished mother of Dylan. Loving daughter of June and the late Kenneth Campbell. Dear sister of Karen (Dexter) Groves and Susan Campbell. Sister-in-law of Todd Leighton and Dori (Keith) Brucynski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life Gathering Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fox River Christian Church - Waukesha (S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd), 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Employee of Dr. Eileen Langyl Dental Office and member of Fox River Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019