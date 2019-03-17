Michals, Jacqueline "Jackie" Entered into Eternal Life on March 6th, 2019 after a short illness. She was 68. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Sylvia Michals. Loving Sister of Denise (Keith) Johnson. Dearest Aunt of Craig (Krissy) Johnson, Katie Johnson, and Kristin (Tristan) Gross. Great Aunt of Cooper and Piper Johnson, and Colton Gross. Longtime Best Friends of Del Januchowski, Barbara Baron and Paley. Special friend to Samantha Rengstorf. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Jackie retired from US Bank after a 44 year career. She was dedicated to her family, friends, and the special animals in her life. Memorial Gathering will take place at CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION (1023 E. Russell Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, March 22 from 3-4:45PM. Memorial Mass will follow at 5PM. Private family inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jackie's name to: The Church of the Immaculate Conception, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Wisconsin Humane Society. Sincere appreciation to Froedtert/Medical College of Wisconsin, Dr. Janet Rader, Dr. Bradley Corbin and Team, Zilber Family Hospice for the attentive and compassionate care, and "Emily", Jackie's caregiver. Quiet and Unassuming, Aunt Jackie appreciated the finer things in life. You will be greatly missed.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019