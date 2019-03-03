|
|
Macomber, Jacqueline Spencer Jacqueline (nee Spencer) Macomber, of Fox Point, WI, passed away on February 28, 2019, having just recently celebrated her 95th birthday on February 22nd. She was the wife of the late Robert Ranlet Macomber who predeceased her in 1988. Also predeceasing Jacqueline was her daughter, Christine Hamilton Foote, and her parents, Wallace L. and Elizabeth Shaw Spencer, as well as her long-time friend, Roger G. DeLong. Jacqueline graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary and the University of Arizona. Jacqueline's love of the outdoors translated into memberships in the Green Tree Garden Club, Milwaukee Country Club, and The Town Club. She was a Judge Emeritus for the Garden Club of America, and a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Jacqueline enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends, floral design and was devoted to her cats. A special heartfelt thank you goes out to Jacqueline's caregivers; Janet Reagles, Debbie Kramer, Terri Slama, Amy Jo Sevenz, Melody Howden and Kris Bobke, also her longtime housekeeper, Jean Gill, and to the many friends she made throughout the years. In keeping with Jacqueline's wishes, there will be no service or public burial, but her ashes will be laid to rest in the Spencer family plot at Forest Home Cemetery. Jacqueline has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the "Christine Hamilton Foote Endowed Professorship In Breast Cancer Research" at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Inc., 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226-0509.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019