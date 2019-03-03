Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Jacqueline Macomber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Macomber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Spencer Macomber

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Spencer Macomber Notice
Macomber, Jacqueline Spencer Jacqueline (nee Spencer) Macomber, of Fox Point, WI, passed away on February 28, 2019, having just recently celebrated her 95th birthday on February 22nd. She was the wife of the late Robert Ranlet Macomber who predeceased her in 1988. Also predeceasing Jacqueline was her daughter, Christine Hamilton Foote, and her parents, Wallace L. and Elizabeth Shaw Spencer, as well as her long-time friend, Roger G. DeLong. Jacqueline graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary and the University of Arizona. Jacqueline's love of the outdoors translated into memberships in the Green Tree Garden Club, Milwaukee Country Club, and The Town Club. She was a Judge Emeritus for the Garden Club of America, and a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Jacqueline enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends, floral design and was devoted to her cats. A special heartfelt thank you goes out to Jacqueline's caregivers; Janet Reagles, Debbie Kramer, Terri Slama, Amy Jo Sevenz, Melody Howden and Kris Bobke, also her longtime housekeeper, Jean Gill, and to the many friends she made throughout the years. In keeping with Jacqueline's wishes, there will be no service or public burial, but her ashes will be laid to rest in the Spencer family plot at Forest Home Cemetery. Jacqueline has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the "Christine Hamilton Foote Endowed Professorship In Breast Cancer Research" at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Inc., 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226-0509.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now