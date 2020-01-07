|
Jacquelyn J. "Jackie" Lichey
Vernon - Age 75, went home to Heaven on January 3rd. Beloved wife of George for 51 years. Cherished mother of Jeff (Monika) and Andrew (Sarah). Loving grandmother of Hailey, Jacob, Ella, William, Benjamin and Luke. Jackie was a one of a kind woman. She was thoughtful, hardworking, generous in spirit and faithful. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who loved every moment spent with those she loved. When you were with Jackie you were her focus and attention. She took pride in her work as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Engineering and Chancellor. Jackie loved her 21 years of service to UWM and valued the relationships and people she worked with over the years. She loved to travel and take pictures, and loved it when the family all went to Disney together. May God grant us all strength and courage as we face this life without her by our side. A visitation will be held at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020