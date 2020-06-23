Jacquelyn Lena "Jacque" Kolp
Jacquelyn "Jacque" Lena Kolp

passed away at home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 17 years. Beloved daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Kolp. Loving sister of Jennell Kolp. Granddaughter of proud grandparents. Longtime best friend of Haley Deja. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2:00PM-6:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:00PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Molthen-Bell Funeral Home
JUN
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Molthen-Bell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
