Jacquelyn "Jacque" Lena Kolppassed away at home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 17 years. Beloved daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Kolp. Loving sister of Jennell Kolp. Granddaughter of proud grandparents. Longtime best friend of Haley Deja. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving family members and friends.Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2:00PM-6:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:00PM.