Jacquelyn Mary "Jacky" U'Ren
1935 - 2020
Jacquelyn Mary "Jacky" U'Ren

South Milwaukee - Born to William John and Annette U'Ren, both deceased, on February. 17, 1935 and passed to eternal life on July 25, 2020.

She is survived by her sister Constance, cousins and many friends.

A graduate of Marquette University, Jacky spent her entire career teaching at Dover Street School in Milwaukee. She celebrated with the first grade students whose whole world opened with the joy of reading. Their accomplishments were fulfilling to her. After retirement, she volunteered at Lakeview School in South Milwaukee and at South Milwaukee Human Concerns.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to South Milwaukee Human Concerns, PO Box 314, South Milwaukee, WI 53172, or the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 West Wisconsin Avenue. Milwaukee WI 53208 would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
DIVINE MERCY PARISH
