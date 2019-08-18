Services
Jacquelyn P. Landers

Landers, Jacquelyn P. (Nee Miller) Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving mother of Kurt (Nancy), Keith (Colleen), Rachele, Kevin (Robin), Kerry (Kim), Renetta (Gerald), Ken, Rhonda (Jason). Proud grandma of 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special family friends Red (Sis) Mills. Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Landers, son-in-law Mike, and special friend Harold Elertson. A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1855207 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
