Jadwiga T. "Jadzia" Bartnik
(nee Bajkowski) Born to Eternal Life December 9, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Stefan. Loving mother of Anne (Dan) Nowakowski and Elizabeth DeLany. Proud grandmother of Craig Nowakowski, Kate (Derreck) Calderon, Sam and Matthew DeLany and great-grandmother of Lexis and Diem Calderon. Dear sister of Irena Dembowska. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jadwiga and her husband were the founders of Stefans Soccer. In lieu of flowers memorials to would be appreciated.
Visitation Tuesday, December 17 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, 601 W. Lincoln Avenue (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019