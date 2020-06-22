Jaime Oberdorf
Jaime Oberdorf

June 19, 2020 age 43 years. Visitation Saturday, June 27 at THE RIDGE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 6912 S. 27th St., Oak Creek from 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. Please see funeral home website for further details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
THE RIDGE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
