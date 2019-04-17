|
Rueda, Jaime "Jim" Born to Eternal Life Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Cherished Husband of Karen (nee Mamerow). Father of Denise, Rebecca (Alan) Faulds and Jaime (Beth), Dawn (Tony), Curtis (Kari). Grandpa of 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of Jesse (Joanne) Zarate, Arcadia (Antonio) Aguirre, the late Santiago (the late Yolanda) Zarate, Maria Zarate, Joseph (Karen) Zarate, Elias Zarate, Mario (Eudelia) Zarate, David (Patsy) Zarate, Margaret (Richard) Anderson, Patricia (Jerry) Czapiewski, Irene (Rene) Garza and Anita (Robert) Benavides. Step brother of John (the late Marge) Zarate, Carol (Dick) Boehm, Marvin (Barb) Zarate and the late Rick. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives, friends, his dog Gunnie and late parrot Gucci. Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral Service to follow at 7PM. Additional visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 9AM to 10AM, with procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow for entombment. Jaime was a United States Marine Corps veteran and worked as a Zookeeper at the Milwaukee County Zoo for 17 year. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee in Jaime's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019