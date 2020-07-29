1/1
Jakob Benson "Jake" Lied
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jakob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jakob "Jake" Benson Lied

Milwaukee - Jakob "Jake" Benson Lied, 33, of Milwaukee passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 24. Jake was born on March 3, 1987 to loving parents Robb and Linda Lied. He was the protective older brother to Drew, Erica, Carolyn and brother-in-law Corey King. Jake was the cherished grandson of Thomas and Carol Lied. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Rosemary "Pat" Benson.

Jake graduated from Brookfield East High School in 2004 and went on to attend Oshkosh University. Jake was a loyal friend who always went out of his way to help others. Jake's warm heart and sassy sense of humor will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jake's memory can be directed to the Gateway Foundation. The Gateway Foundation is a rehabilitation program in Illinois that helped Jake greatly during his life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1st, eulogy at 1:15pm, mass at 1:30pm, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Brookfield. Following the mass, there will be a gathering at the Lied family home from 3-6pm to celebrate Jake's life, friends welcome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Lied family home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:15 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved