Jakob "Jake" Benson Lied



Milwaukee - Jakob "Jake" Benson Lied, 33, of Milwaukee passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 24. Jake was born on March 3, 1987 to loving parents Robb and Linda Lied. He was the protective older brother to Drew, Erica, Carolyn and brother-in-law Corey King. Jake was the cherished grandson of Thomas and Carol Lied. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Rosemary "Pat" Benson.



Jake graduated from Brookfield East High School in 2004 and went on to attend Oshkosh University. Jake was a loyal friend who always went out of his way to help others. Jake's warm heart and sassy sense of humor will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jake's memory can be directed to the Gateway Foundation. The Gateway Foundation is a rehabilitation program in Illinois that helped Jake greatly during his life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1st, eulogy at 1:15pm, mass at 1:30pm, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Brookfield. Following the mass, there will be a gathering at the Lied family home from 3-6pm to celebrate Jake's life, friends welcome.









