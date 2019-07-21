Baxter, James A., J.D. Age 72. Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Adoring husband of Carol for 23 years. Beloved father of Jennifer (Joe) Yaeger and Robert Baxter. Cherished step-father of Russell (Jill) Lundstrom, Brad (Janie) Lundstrom, Rebecca (Roger) Lundstrom, and Bryan (Britta) Lundstrom. Proud grandpa of Lexi, Abby, and Anthony. Caring grandpa of Katie, Isabelle, Grace, Karsten, Bradley (Kasey), Thorin, Lily, and Sam. Further survived by his cousin Richard (Alice) Baxter, former spouse Cheryl (Jack) Schweitzer and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine Baxter. Jim was a long-time share holder at the law firm of Von Briesen & Roper, S.C. His commitment to gaining and sharing knowledge and to personal and professional development led him to create a series of "Brown Bag" seminars for young associates in his firm. For over 30 years he has served as a mentor, sponsor, and educator for legal and medical professionals. He was a member of the Wisconsin Lawyers Assistance Program of the Wisconsin Bar Association and for years the chairman of the Bar Associations Commmittee on substance abuse. Jim authored several articles in the area of ligation and alternative dispute resolution. Gaining recognition as an authority in the field he became an expert witness. He was a member of multiple professional groups and was on the board of directors of IMPACT, a non-profit organization. He was a frequent representative of WISLAP educating members of their services. Recently he received a service award for his participation as an educator for WISLAP. Jim's passion for mentoring and supporting recovery in the addiction field touched and changed many lives. Most importantly, was Jim's faith in God and the love and support that he received from AA throughout the last 32 years. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25th from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral Service at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church, 7311 S. 13th Street, Oak Creek on Friday, July 26th at 11 AM. (Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service.) Jim will always be remembered for his attention to detail in life, especially his "attire."





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019