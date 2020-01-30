Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
James A. Berger

James A. Berger
James A. Berger

Dousman - Age 76, was taken away from us sooner than expected on January 30, 2020, He was instrumental over the years with several businesses including Head Stop Hair Salon, Bella Cafe and the Soup Market. James was very active in the Gay Community. He had a passion for his pets, especially his horses.

James was preceded in death by his lifelong partner, Tim Talsky in 2015. He is survived by various family members and many friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Doug Stern and James Slocum for their help and concern in his time of need.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
