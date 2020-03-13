Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
James Brindley
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
1100 North Astor Street
Milwaukee, WI
James A. Brindley Notice
James A. Brindley

Glendale - Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert J. and Elisabeth M. Brindley of Richland Center, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Margaret Brindley, and sister, Judge Karen Christenson (Richard). Jim was brother-in-law to Nancy Salzman (Al), Carol Beecher ( Kent), Chris Bartosch (Jerry), Tony Schuster (Barb). He is further survived and loved by many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, and best friend, golden retriever, Louie.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church 1100 North Astor Street, Milwaukee.

Jim was a long time shareholder and attorney in the law firm of Davis & Kuelthau and served on the law firm's Board of Directors. He was a founder of Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS).

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the teams of caregivers at Comfort Keepers and Horizon Home Hospice. A special thank you to Dr. Ehab Atallah and his team at Froedtert/MCW, Wisconsin Cancer Center, and to the the nurses and staff at the Froedtert CFAC and Froedtert Inpatient Program for their loving care of not only Jim but his entire family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the River Edge Nature Center or Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

A private burial will take place later in the Spring.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
