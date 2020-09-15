1/
James A. Cemke Sr.
James A. Cemke, Sr.

Mukwonago - Born to Eternal Life Mon. September 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving husband of Sandra.

Beloved father of James (Michelle) Cemke, Jr., Jodi (Daniel) Popik and Jacqueline (Ronald) Wrycza. Dear brother of Donna (James) Blackburn. Jim was loved and will be remembered by 6 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago on Wednesday, September 30 from 12pm-1pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1pm.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
