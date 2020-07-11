James A. CodyWauwatosa - July 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Jean for 59 years. Loving father of Daniel (Karen), Peter (Patricia), Michael and the late Pamela. Dear "grumpa" of Olivia and Max. Brother of Patricia Elliott. Special friend and mentor of Brent (Julia) Strecok. Visitation on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in Jim's honor.