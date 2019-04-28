|
Drehfal, James A. "Jim" Of Manitowoc, Formerly of Mequon. Died peacefully April 24, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Survived by his wife Ruth of 68 years. Father of Michael (Pam), the late Jane (Owen) Walker, Joni (the late Harry) Thompto, Thomas (Marjorie), Jill (Edward)Klotz and Julie (Gary) Bump. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law John Clemens, sister-in-law, Lois (John) Duffy, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:00pm at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd., Mequon. Visitation will be held at church on Sunday from 2:00pm to 3:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church - Freistadt appreciated. Jim was a dedicated employee for GM Delco for over 35 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019