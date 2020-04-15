|
James A. Englander, D.D.S. "Doctor Jim"
April 14, 2020, age 90 years. Dr. Englander received his B.S. degree in 1952 at University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his dental degree in 1956 at Marquette University School of Dentistry. From 1956-58, he served his country as Captain, U.S. Army Dental Corps. He maintained a private practice from 1958 to 2000 while working at the Dental School as an Instructor of Fixed Prosthodontics, 1963-67.
He served as President of the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, 1969-70 and President of the Wisconsin Dental Association in 1983. He was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, that Academy of Dentistry International, Academy of General Dentistry and the Federation of Dentists International. Dr. Englander was Director of the Marquette Dental Alumni Association in 1967 and in 1989, honored as the Dental School's Distinguished Alumnus in Dentistry. His father, Dr. Joseph Englander, was awarded the same honor in 1978.
He has served his community, participating in the United Way, Wisconsin's Public Health Association, Association for Retarded Citizens, and St. Coletta School Endowment Fund. Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed him to the Health Policy Council and the HIV Infection Advisory Council. Dr. Englander received numerous awards for his endless participation in dental and community organizations.
His fondest memories were attending Whitefish Bay High School and Wisconsin University, competing in hurdles with many of his records still unbroken. He earned the nickname, "Whitefish Bay Atom". Jim enjoyed skiing and hiking throughout the Alps with his wife, Carole.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Carole. He had four beautiful daughters: Caryn, Janice, Linda and the late Wendy, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to honor Jim's memory will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Coletta School (Jefferson, WI) Endowment Fund or Marquette University School of Dentistry are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020