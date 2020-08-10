1/
James A. Haase
James A. Haase

Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life August 9, 2020 at the age of 68. Cherished father of Mike (Jamie) Haase and Nichole (James) Smargiassi. Beloved grandfather of Hunter and Everett. Brother of Jeff (Sue), Melissa, Randee, Roxanne, Tammy and Rosie, the late Jack and the late Judy. Son of the late James and the late LaVerne. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2PM to 4PM. Funeral Service with Military Honors to follow, at 4PM. The Funeral Service will be live-streamed -- please see the funeral home website for streaming information.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
