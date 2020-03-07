Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S. 84th St.
Greenfield, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S. 84th St.
Greenfield, WI
Greenfield - Passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 77yrs. Beloved Husband of the late Emily (Nee Zimmerman). Loving Father of Sandra, Shelley (Perry) Schneider, Michael (Catrina) Hansen. Dear Grandfather of Sara, Nicholas, Camryn, Zachary, Ryan, Eric, Shannon, Austin, Jackson. Also survived by Darryl, Kristin, Don and Deb, Kene and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-7PM at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (4800 S. 84th St.) followed by a Memorial Service at 7PM.

