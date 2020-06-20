James "Jim" A. Hughes, Jr.James "Jim" A. Hughes, Jr. peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Barbara Hughes Larkin. Cherished father of Jim (Carla) Hughes III, Steven (Yvonne) Hughes, and the late Jeanne Ann (Bill) Snow; step-father of Alison and Christopher Larkin. Proud grandfather of David (Kate), Daniel, and Peter; Scott (Jenny), Carolyn (John), and Sarah; Jack and Jeffrey; Kaitlyn (Eric), Andrew, and Ryan. Dear brother of John (Patty) Hughes and the late Lynn Mayer. He is preceded in death by a baby son, Gregory, and two grandchildren, Andrew Hughes and Cheryl Hughes. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.Jim was born in Evanston, IL, on August 10, 1933. He graduated from NewTrier High School. In 1955 he graduated from Kenyon College, where he was elected to the Cum Laude Society his junior year, and in 1956 was married to Barbara. Jim went on to serve his country in the Air Force for 2 years, and then earned his Master Degree in Business from the University of Chicago.While at Kenyon College, Jim served as President of Beta Theta Pi, and during that time was instrumental in initiating the first African-American student into the National fraternity. After college, he spent his career as a Management Consultant. He consulted in many areas, but especially in gaining equal compensation for women working at Universities.Jim was a lifelong devoted Episcopalian, who held many leadership roles at his church in Wilmette, Illinois. He also served two terms as a trustee on the board in the village of Kenilworth, a suburb of Chicago.Services will take place at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay, WI, at a later date. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Christ Church, 5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217, to Saint John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, or to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1140 Wilmette, IL 60091.